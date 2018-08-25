Full Trailer for Abduction Film 'Beyond The Sky' Made by Fulvio Sestito

"We get our fair share of non-believers, but sooner or later they come to realize the truth. RLJE Films has debuted the official trailer for an alien abduction, sci-fi mystery/thriller film titled Beyond The Sky, which is getting a release next month. While shooting a documentary to expose the lies of alien abductees, a provocative filmmaker and his crew encounter a young woman with a dark secret who leads them to uncover a disturbing truth. The film has gone under a few other titles, including Encounter and False Memory Syndrome, but will be released as Beyond The Sky. Travis Walton, author of the memoir "Fire in the Sky" about his own alien abduction experience (which was turned into that horrifying 1993 film Fire in the Sky), served as a consultant and has a cameo in the film. Beyond The Sky stars Ryan Carnes, Jordan Hinson, Claude Duhamel, Martin Sensmeier, Don Stark, Dee Wallace, and Peter Stormare. Are they real?

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Fulvio Sestito's Beyond The Sky, direct from YouTube:

Chris Norton (Ryan Carnes) has been hearing about alien abductions his entire life but, in his gut, he knows they are not real. Setting out to disprove the alien abduction phenomenon once and for all, he attends a UFO convention to meet alleged abductees and reveal the truth behind their experiences. It is only when he meets Emily, who claims to have been abducted every seven years on her birthday, that Chris realizes there may be more to these claims than meets the eye. With Emily’s 28th birthday only days away, Chris helps her to uncover the truth as they come face to face with the reality that we are not alone. Beyond The Sky, formerly known as Encounter, is directed by Italian filmmaker Fulvio Sestito, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously and other VFX work. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Berrih, Marc Porterfield, Fulvio Sestito, and Rob Warren Thomas. RLJE Films will release Sestito's Beyond The Sky in select theaters + on VOD starting September 21st coming up. Who's interested in this?