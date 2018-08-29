Bruce Willis & Adrien Brody in Full Trailer for Chinese Film 'Air Strike'

"Can't just send these kids up there to get shot down." United Entertainment + Lionsgate have debuted a full-length official trailer for the film Air Strike, a Chinese production about WWII, which has gone under different titles including The Bombing and Unbreakable Spirit. The film is about five Chinese people who fight their way through intense Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in Chongqing. In addition to the Chinese cast, the film also stars Bruce Willis and Adrien Brody, who are being put front and center for the US release. The cast also includes Ye Liu, Song Seung-heon, William Wai-Ting Chan, Nicholas Tse, Janine Chun-Ning Chang, Fan Wei, and Fan Bingbing. This film features seriously epic CGI sequences of WWII bombings and air attacks, along with all the impassioned performances from the cast. It looks fairly entertaining, but also looks extremely cheesy and very jingoistic.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Xiao Feng's Air Strike, direct form YouTube:

During World War II, five different Chinese people fight their way through Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in Chongqing, 1940. The project was filmed as a memorial for the 70th anniversary of the Allied victory in WWII. Air Strike is directed by Chinese filmmaker Xiao Feng, director of the film Hushed Roar previously. The screenplay is written by Ping Chen, with translations by Tie Dong Zhou. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Lionsgate will release Xiao Feng's Air Strike in select US theaters starting October 26th, the same day as release in China. Who's interested?