Full Trailer for 'Free Solo' Documentary About El Capitan Free Climber

"If you're pushing the edge, eventually you find the edge." Yeah, this looks awesome. National Geographic Documentary Films has unveiled the first, full-length official trailer for a documentary titled Free Solo, following rock climber Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever "free solo" climb Yosemite's 3,000 ft high El Capitan Wall. With no ropes or safety gear, he completed arguably the greatest feat in rock climbing history in June of 2017. This documentary captures his climb and the hype surrounding it, giving us an edge-of-the-seat, mind-blowing glimpse at the incredible talent and strength involved in pulling this off. The film is made by the filmmakers behind the acclaimed mountain climbing doc Meru, and features some stunning footage. As a big fan and life-long supporter of extreme sports, I really can't wait to see this.

Here's the first official trailer for E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin's doc Free Solo, from YouTube:

Free Solo is an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who challenges both his body and his beliefs on a quest to triumph over the impossible, revealing the personal toll of excellence. As the climber begins his training, the armor of invincibility he's built up over decades unexpectedly breaks apart when Honnold begins to fall in love, threatening his focus and giving way to injury and setbacks. Vasarhelyi and Chin succeed in beautifully capturing deeply human moments with Honnold as well as the death-defying climb with exquisite artistry and masterful, vertigo-inducing camerawork. The result is a triumph of the human spirit that represents what The New York Times calls "a miraculous opportunity for the rest of us to experience the human sublime." Free Solo is directed by filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi (A Normal Life, Youssou Ndour: I Bring What I Love, Touba, Incorruptible) & Jimmy Chin, both of the doc Meru previously. The film will premiere at festivals this fall. National Geographic Documentary Films will then release Free Solo in select theaters later this fall. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?