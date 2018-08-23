MOVIE TRAILERS

Full Trailer for Gripping Thriller 'Lost Child' Directed by Ramaa Mosley

by
August 23, 2018
Lost Child Trailer

"How is it you came to live out here in these woods?" Breaking Glass Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a thriller titled Lost Child, formerly titled Tatterdemalion when it first premiered at a few small film festivals last year. Lost Child, a new film by filmmaker Ramaa Mosley (of The Brass Teapot), is about an army veteran who returns home and finds an abandoned young boy in the woods. As she searches for clues to the boy's identity, she discovers the local folklore about a spirit which comes in the form of a child. Oooh. Leven Rambin stars, with Taylor John Smith, Jim Parrack, Toni Chritton Johnson, and Landon Edwards. This looks like a slow burn horror film masquerading as a dramatic thriller, which is intriguing.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Ramaa Mosley's Lost Child, from YouTube (via THR):

Lost Child Poster

Lost Child Poster

Lost Child follows an army veteran, Fern, who returns home in order to look for her brother, only to discover an abandoned boy lurking in the woods behind her childhood home. After taking in the boy, she searches for clues to his identity, and discovers the local folklore about a malevolent, life-draining spirit that comes in the form of a child. Lost Child, formerly known as Tatterdemalion, is directed by American filmmaker Ramaa Mosley, her second feature after the film The Brass Teapot previously. The screenplay is written by Tim Macy and Ramaa Mosley. This first premiered at the Heartland Film Festival last year. Breaking Glass Pics will release Mosley's Lost Child in select theaters + on VOD starting September 14th.

