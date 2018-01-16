Full Trailer for Harlem Crime Saga 'Honor Up' Directed by Damon Dash

"We don't do this for our first name, we do this for our last name!" Honor up! Lionsgate has released the official trailer for a crime saga film titled Honor Up, the latest film from writer/director Damon Dash (of Paper Soldiers, Death of a Dynasty), which is executive produced by Kanye West. Damon Dash also stars as OG, a drug lord's lieutenant from Harlem who is trying to maintain the code of honor — protect the family — within his unruly crew after a Harlem shootout. The full cast includes Stacey Dash, Cameron Giles, John Ancrum, Daniel Jenkins, Smoke DZA, Murda Mook, and Blackface. This looks like a gritty crime drama about staying true to your family, protecting your friends, and never ever snitchin'. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Damon Dash's Honor Up, in high def on Apple:

