Full Trailer for Jason Reitman's 'The Front Runner' with Hugh Jackman

"You can't hide from this." Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Jason Reitman's next film The Front Runner, the second film from Reitman being released this year, along with Tully earlier in the summer. The Front Runner is premiering at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals coming up soon, which is why this trailer has dropped just in time. Based on a true story, Hugh Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Gary Hart, who was going to be President. Instead, he changed American Politics forever. Oh boy, get ready for this. His campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair which then becomes headline news. Also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak, and Alfred Molina. As a big fan of Reitman, I'm very much looking forward to seeing this. Here's to hoping it's another excellent Reitman film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Reitman's The Front Runner, from YouTube:

The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart (Hugh Jackman), who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage. The Front Runner is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, June, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, and Tully previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Jason Reitman, based on the book All the Truth is Out by Matt Bai. The film is premiering at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals. Sony Pictures will release Reitman's The Front Runner in select theaters starting November 7th, Election Day, later this fall.