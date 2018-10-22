Full Trailer for 'Meow Wolf: Origin Story' Doc About the Art Collective

"The art world needs to get shaken up a little bit." An amusing, energetic full-length trailer has arrived for the documentary Meow Wolf: Origin Story, telling the inside story of the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based DIY artist collective Meow Wolf. This "uncommonly inspiring doc" premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and is playing in theaters for only one night in late November if anyone wants to see it on the big screen. Origin Story follows the seven eclectic founding members and hundreds of volunteers as they struggle with fracture, loss, success, and failure over a decade – while constantly redefining themselves and what art can really be. The film is an artistic explosion in and of itself, throwing down a kaleidoscope of color, sound, and music that brings this crazy, highly inspiring ride to life. This trailer gets into Meow Wolf's behind-the-scenes and the creators' lives more than the teaser, and I really appreciate how honest it looks.

Here's the full-length trailer for Capps & Spitzmiller's doc Meow Wolf: Origin Story, from YouTube:

Description from SXSW: A group of artists in Santa Fe, NM become a DIY collective called Meow Wolf. Their immersive, large-scale exhibitions crack open a profitable niche in the arts industry, even as their social mission is challenged by the demands of rapid success. The group's members navigate fracture and loss for years in pursuit of their idealistic vision. When they spark the interest of George R.R. Martin and receive his support to take over an old bowling alley, Meow Wolf builds a massive exhibition with over 140 artists working at a breakneck pace. With the wild success of the House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf now faces its own internal turmoil as it begins to change the lives of creatives everywhere. Meow Wolf: Origin Story is co-directed by documentary filmmakers Morgan Capps (her directorial debut) & Jilann Spitzmiller (of Homeland, Still Dreaming). The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year. Visit the official website. Meow Wolf: Origin Story plays for one night in theaters November 29th before VOD.