US Trailer for 'Our Blood Is Wine' Documentary About Georgian Wine

"No one's made this style of wine for centrues." Wine lovers, this is for you! Music Box Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Our Blood Is Wine, which just premiered this month at the Berlin Film Festival. Our Blood Is Wine is about families in the Republic of Georgia who revive 8,000 year old winemaking traditions that were almost lost during the era of Soviet domination. "By using unobtrusive iPhone technology, Railsback brings the voices and ancestral legacies of modern Georgians directly to the viewer, revealing an intricate and resilient society that has survived regular foreign invasion and repeated attempts to erase Georgian culture." They make their wine a bit differently, letting it ferment in clay vessels stored underground. This looks like the perfect doc film to enjoy with a big glass of fine wine, of course.

Filmmaker Emily Railsback and award-winning sommelier Jeremy Quinn provide intimate access to rural family life in the Republic of Georgia as they explore the rebirth of 8,000-year-old winemaking traditions almost lost during the period of Soviet rule. By using unobtrusive iPhone technology, Railsback brings the voices and ancestral legacies of modern Georgians directly to the viewer, revealing an intricate and resilient society that has survived regular foreign invasion and repeated attempts to erase Georgian culture. The revival of traditional winemaking is the central force driving this powerful, independent and autonomous nation to find its 21st century identity. Our Blood Is Wine is directed by American filmmaker Emily Railsback, making her feature debut after a few other short docs previously. This just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this month. Music Box Films will release Our Blood Is Wine in select US theaters starting March 9th, then on VOD starting March 20th coming up soon. Anyone interested in seeing this?