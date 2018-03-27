Full Trailer for Swedish Sci-Fi Alien Film 'Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer'

"We never thought it would happen to us." Whoa. This looks cool. A full-length official trailer has debuted for a new sci-fi film from Sweden titled Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer, which translates directly to Now the time of blossoming arrives. The film is called The Unthinkable in English, and is about a mysterious attack on Sweden. This film, from director Victor Danell, was crowd-funded originally but has a huge big-budget Hollywood look to it, especially with some of the action sequences seen in this full trailer. Starring Christoffer Nordenrot, Lisa Henni, Jesper Barkselius, Pia Halvorsen, and Magnus Sundberg. I don't know what exactly is going on, possibly aliens or something else, but it looks crazy good. Watch below.

Here's the full trailer (+ teaser trailer) for Victor Danell's Den blomstertid nu kommer, found on Vimeo:

At the same time as Sweden is shocked by a mysterious attack, Alex is forced back to his childhood home. There he must reconcile with his father and his youth love, Anna, while they struggle to survive. Den blomstertid nu kommer is directed by Swedish filmmaker Victor Danell, his second feature after the 2009 film Soundcheck and a bunch of short films made by Crazy Pictures. The screenplay is written by Victor Danell and Christoffer Nordenrot. This film is set for release this June in Sweden, but has no other release dates or plans yet. We expect it to play at some film festivals first. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?