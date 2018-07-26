Full Trailer for Sylvain White's 'Slender Man' Horror Arriving in August

"Those who hear the three bells toll accept his invitation." Sony's Screen Gems has debuted the second, full-length trailer for the spooky Slender Man movie, based on the internet meme/myth about a tall, creepy, "slender" man that haunts kids. The whole Slender Man idea has already worked its way into pop culture and reality, and of course they have made a horror movie about it. Slender Man stars Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso, Jaz Sinclair, Javier Botet, Kevin Chapman, and Michael Reilly Burke. This looks like it has some creepy moments, but doesn't look like anything other than just another creepy horror movie about a weird creature/spirit that follows people around. Who knows if it's actually any good or just a horror they're dumping in late summer, after being delayed from its release in May this year.

Here's the second official trailer for Sylvain White's Slender Man movie, direct from YouTube:

Slender Man tells the story of a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens. Slender Man is directed by French-American filmmaker Sylvain White, director of Stomp the Yard, The Losers, and Miserere previously. The screenplay was written by David Birke. This is inspired by a fictional supernatural character that originated as a creepypasta internet meme created by Something Awful forums user Eric Knudsen (also known as "Victor Surge") in 2009. Read more about the history on Wikipedia. Sony will release Slender Man in theaters everywhere starting August 10th this summer. Anyone still curious?