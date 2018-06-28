MOVIE TRAILERS

Full Trailer for 'The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter' with Josh Brolin

by
June 28, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

"Why aren't you recording this, Don? This is part of the narrative." Netflix has debuted a full-length trailer for indie comedy The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, the latest film from filmmaker Jody Hill (The Foot Fist Way, Observe and Report, "Eastbound & Down") in collaboration with his friend Danny McBride. The descriptions for this only say that it's about a great hunter named Buck Ferguson who takes his trusted cameraman Don on an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with his young son. "Buck sets out for what soon becomes an unexpectedly epic adventure of father-son reconnection in the great outdoors" Josh Brolin stars with Danny McBride (who co-wrote the script) and Montana Jordan. This looks like a nice bit of comedy and satire, making fun of all the serious father-son hunting trips. It's perfect for Netflix.

Here's the full official trailer for Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, from YouTube:

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The great hunter Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin) and his trusted cameraman Don (Danny McBride) set out for an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with Buck's young son (Montana Jordan). The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is directed by American filmmaker Jody Hill, director of the films The Foot Fist Way and Observe and Report previously, and the creator of both "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals" on TV. The screenplay is written by John Carcieri, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will be releasing Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter streaming exclusively starting on July 6th next month. What do you think? Who wants to watch this film?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK