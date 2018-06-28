Full Trailer for 'The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter' with Josh Brolin

"Why aren't you recording this, Don? This is part of the narrative." Netflix has debuted a full-length trailer for indie comedy The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, the latest film from filmmaker Jody Hill (The Foot Fist Way, Observe and Report, "Eastbound & Down") in collaboration with his friend Danny McBride. The descriptions for this only say that it's about a great hunter named Buck Ferguson who takes his trusted cameraman Don on an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with his young son. "Buck sets out for what soon becomes an unexpectedly epic adventure of father-son reconnection in the great outdoors" Josh Brolin stars with Danny McBride (who co-wrote the script) and Montana Jordan. This looks like a nice bit of comedy and satire, making fun of all the serious father-son hunting trips. It's perfect for Netflix.

Here's the full official trailer for Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, from YouTube:

The great hunter Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin) and his trusted cameraman Don (Danny McBride) set out for an epic weekend adventure to reconnect with Buck's young son (Montana Jordan). The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is directed by American filmmaker Jody Hill, director of the films The Foot Fist Way and Observe and Report previously, and the creator of both "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals" on TV. The screenplay is written by John Carcieri, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will be releasing Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter streaming exclusively starting on July 6th next month. What do you think? Who wants to watch this film?