Martin Freeman in Full UK Trailer for Anthology Horror 'Ghost Stories'

"You don't have to have your life ruled by superstitious fear." A brand new, full-lenth UK trailer has arrived for the new anthology supernatural horror film titled Ghost Stories. We initially posted three teasers for this last year after the film premiered at the London Film Festival in the fall. Based on the long-running British horror stage show created by English magician Andy Nyman, this is about a psychologist and arch-skeptic named Professor Phillip Goodman who investigates three terrifying hauntings. Andy Nyman plays Goodman, and the rest of the ensemble cast includes Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Jill Halfpenny, Paul Whitehouse, Nicholas Burns, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Hill, Derren Brown, and Ryan Oliva. This looks thrilling, something different in the ghost subgenre and I'm curious to check it out.

Here's the full-length official UK trailer for Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nyman's Ghost Stories, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first three teaser trailers for Ghost Stories here, to see even more footage from this.

Ghost Stories stars Andy Nyman as Professor Phillip Goodman, a psychologist and arch-skeptic, who has his rationality tested when he stumbles across a long-lost file containing details of three terrifying hauntings. He then embarks on a mission to find rational explanations for the ghostly happenings. Ghost Stories is both written and directed by English filmmakers Jeremy Dyson ("Psychobitches") and Andy Nyman, both making their directorial debut working together. This is based on the long-running British horror stage show created by English magician Andy Nyman (who also stars as the arch-skeptic Professor Goodman) and Dyson. The film premiered at the London Film Festival this fall, and opens in UK cinemas starting April 13th this spring. IFC Films will release Ghost Stories in select US theaters + on VOD starting sometime later in 2018. Stay tuned for an exact release date once it's set. Who still wants to see this film?