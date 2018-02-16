MOVIE TRAILERS

UK Trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Court Mystery 'The Third Murder'

February 16, 2018
"No one here tells the truth." Arrow Films has released an official UK trailer for The Third Murder, the latest film from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who last brought us After the Storm just last year. The Third Murder premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last fall, and still doesn't have a US release set yet. The film's story is about a court case involving a murder-robbery suspect named Misumi, played by Kôji Yakusho, who has confessed to the crimes. However, his defense attorney, played by Masaharu Fukuyama, has other ideas about this case, which could mean the difference between life and death for Misumi. The cast also includes Hirose Suzu. This received some solid reviews out of festivals last year, and it looks like a seriously compelling legal drama that brings up intriguing questions. See below.

Attorney Shigemori (Masaharu Fukuyama) takes on the defence of murder-robbery suspect Misumi (Kôji Yakusho) who served jail time for another murder 30 years ago. Shigemori’s chances of winning the case seem low - his client freely admits his guilt, despite facing the death penalty if he is convicted. As he digs deeper into the case, as he hears the testimonies of the victim’s family and Misumi himself, the once confident Shigemori begins to doubt whether his client is the murderer after all. The Third Murder is both written & directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, and After the Storm previously. This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Arrow Films will release The Third Murder in the UK starting March 23rd, but no US release has been set. Stay tuned.

