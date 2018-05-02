Full UK Trailer for 'McQueen' Documentary About the Fashion Designer

"If you leave without emotion, than I'm not doing my job properly." Lionsgate UK has unveiled a new, full-length trailer for McQueen, the definitive documentary about the world famous British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. Those who know him know that he sadly died in 2010 by suicide at the age of 40. Those who don't know him, well, this documentary provides a comprehensive introduction. McQueen is a "personal look at the extraordinary life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen." Featuring "exclusive interviews with his closest friends and family, recovered archives, exquisite visuals and music, McQueen is an authentic celebration and thrilling portrait of an inspired yet tortured fashion visionary." I hope that line about emotion is also true about this doc, but it definitely looks like it might have that intensity. See below.

Here's the full UK trailer (+ poster) for Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui's doc McQueen, from YouTube:

And here's the US teaser trailer for Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui's doc McQueen, also from YouTube:

A personal look at the extraordinary life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen. His rags-to-riches story is a modern-day fairy tale, laced with the gothic. Mirroring the savage beauty, boldness and vivacity of his design, this documentary is an intimate revelation of his McQueen's own world, both tortured and inspired, which celebrates a radical and mesmerizing genius of profound influence. McQueen is directed by UK-based filmmaker Ian Bonhôte (In the Blackout, Alleycats), and co-directed/written by doc producer/writer Peter Ettedgui (George Best: All by Himself, Listen to Me Marlon, Everything or Nothing). This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and also played at Hot Docs in Toronto. Bleecker Street will release McQueen in select theaters starting July 13th this summer. Anyone interested?