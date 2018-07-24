Full US Trailer for UK Action Movie 'Final Score' Starring Dave Bautista

"The clock is ticking… Tick, tock." Saban Films + Sky Cinema have released the full-length, official trailer for an action movie titled Final Score, from British director Scott Mann (Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, and Heist). After deadly terrorists abduct his niece at a soccer match, an ex-soldier with lethal fighting skills wages a one-man war to save her and prevent mass destruction. Dave Bautista stars in this, along with Pierce Brosnan, Ray Stevenson, Martyn Ford, Ralph Brown, Alexandra Dinu, and Lucy Gaskell. This reminds me a lot of the 90s action movie Sudden Death with JCVD, also set in a stadium, and the filmmakers have admitted that was a major inspiration. This looks kind of awesome! No thanks to Bautista kicking ass, even though it seems cheesy but still fun. Some scores will never be settled.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ UK poster) for Scott Mann's Final Score, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Final Score here, to see the original intro to this movie.

A group of heavily armed criminals take control of a stadium packed with 35,000 football fans. Ex-soldier Michael Knox (Dave Bautista) is forced to use skills from his military background and everything at his disposal to save the spectators, including the life of a fallen comrade’s daughter. Final Score is directed by British filmmaker Scott Mann, of the films Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, and Heist previously, and some TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank, David T. Lynch, and Keith Lynch. Sky Cinema will release Mann's Final Score in UK cinemas starting on September 7th, and Saban Films will release in US theaters + on VOD starting September 14th this fall. Who's down for this?