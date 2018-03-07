MOVIE TRAILERS

Full US Trailer for 'Zama' About a Spanish Officer Stationed in Paraguay

by
March 7, 2018
Zama Trailer

"He who did justice without drawing his sword." Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for the film Zama, adapted from Antonio Di Benedetto's acclaimed novel, about a Spanish officer stationed in Paraguay separated from his wife and children. Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Don Diego de Zama, a real-life person who struggled with his mental and emotional state as isolation, bureaucratic setbacks, and self-destructive choices begin to compound themselves in his life. The cast includes Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Minujín, Nahuel Cano, Mariana Nunes, and Daniel Veronese. This received rave reviews from some critics at the festivals where it played last year, though it seems like an acquired taste. Some may be fully into it, others may be bored by it, but it certainly is stunning to look at. See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lucrecia Martel's Zama, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Zama Poster

Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him a transfer from the town in which he is stagnating, to a better place. His situation is delicate. He must ensure that nothing overshadows his transfer. He is forced to accept submissively every task entrusted to him by successive Governors who come and go as he stays behind. The years go by and the letter from the King never arrives. When Zama notices everything is lost, he joins a party of soldiers that go after a dangerous bandit. Zama is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, of the films La Ciénaga, The Holy Girl, and The Headless Woman previously. The screenplay is also written by Lucrecia Martel, based on Antonio Di Benedetto's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Venice + Toronto Film Festivals last fall. Strand Releasing will open Zama in select theaters starting on April 13th in the spring.

