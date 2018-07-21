Fun First Teaser Trailer for DC's 'Shazam!' Movie Starring Zachary Levi

"If you want to save the world, say the magic word." Warner Bros has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new Shazam! movie, based on the DC Comics character. This trailer comes straight from inside Hall H, where it was revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego. They've been teasing this Shazam! movie for a while, with some funny photo reveals this week. Now we finally get a peek at the trailer and it looks surprisingly very good - described as Big meets Superman, and that certainly seems the case. Zachary Levi stars as Shazam, and the cast includes Asher Angel as Billy Batson, plus Mark Strong as the Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, as well as Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Djimon Hounsou. This really does look better than expected, even the humor. Levi has been enthusiastic about this role, and it shows in this first bit of footage. This looks fun. Do you agree?

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, direct from YouTube:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—Shazam!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong). Shazam! is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, director of the horror films Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden, from a story by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Based on the DC Comics character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Warner Bros will release DC's Shazam! in theaters everywhere starting on April 5th, 2019.