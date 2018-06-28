MOVIE TRAILERS

Fun Second Trailer for Eli Roth's 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'

by
June 28, 2018
Source: YouTube

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

"You'll see, it's quite different here." Universal has released a fun second trailer for Eli Roth's The House with a Clock in Its Walls, an adaptation of the children's horror classic. This magical horror adventure and "spine-tingling tale" is produced by Amblin Entertainment and is described as being in the "tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places." Owen Vaccaro stars as Lewis, a 10-year-old boy who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. The full cast includes Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic, and Kyle MacLachlan. So this looks really, really good, perhaps one of Eli Roth's best films? It definitely has that Amblin feel to it, and I'm looking forward to diving into this magical world of horror and haunts. Enjoy.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Eli Roth's The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from YouTube:

The House with a Clock in Its Walls Movie

You can still watch the first trailer for Roth's The House with a Clock in Its Walls here, to see more footage.

The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead. The House with a Clock in Its Walls is directed by infamous American horror filmmaker Eli Roth, of the films Cabin Fever, Hostel I & II, The Green Inferno, Knock Knock, and the Death Wish remake previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Kripke, based on the beloved children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey. Universal will release Roth's The House with a Clock in Its Walls in theaters everywhere starting on September 21st this fall. Visit the official site. What do you think? Want to see it?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK