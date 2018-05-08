Fun Second Trailer for Musical Sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

"What happened when you met my mother?" Get ready to dance! Universal has launched the second official US trailer for the highly anticipated musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, following up the hugely successful, beloved original movie from 2012. Told through the music of ABBA, the story is about a woman trying to figure out who her real father is. This is sort of a prequel, telling the story of how the three dads came into Donna's life. Lily James stars in this one, as the younger Donna, Meryl Streep's character from the first. The huge cast stars Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Andy Garcia, Julie Walters, Cher, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Naoko Mori, and Hugh Skinner. This looks like so much fun! Really, how could anyone not enjoy this film? Dancing and singing and romance and boats and parties and good times for all.

A sequel to the 2008 musical comedy Mamma Mia!, featuring music from ABBA. "It's more of a prequel really, because it's about everything that happened before they ended up on Kalokairi island… It's Donna when she was young, Meryl Streep when she was young, and what happened when she met the three dads. As well as what happened after the previous film finishes. So it's a prequel and a sequel." Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is both written and directed by English filmmaker Ol Parker, of the films Imagine Me & You and Now Is Good previously, as well as the script for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel. Universal will release Ol Parker's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in theaters everywhere starting on July 20th coming up this summer.