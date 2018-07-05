I Adore This Film! Fun Trailer for Animated 'Big Bad Fox & Other Tales'

GKids has announced they will be releasing an English-language version of this fantastic French-Belgian animated film later this year. Big Bad Fox & Other Tales is a film made up of three fun stories, originally created as holiday specials for TV. The adorable tales all star a cute little fox named Fox, who gets into all kinds of trouble at a farm. "The countryside isn’t always as calm and peaceful as it’s made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus." The English voice cast includes Giles New as Fox, Bill Bailey, Adrian Edmondson, Justin Edwards, Matthew Goode, Celia Imrie, and Phill Jupitus. I saw this at a festival last year and I ADORE this film, it's so wonderful and delightful and hilarious and good for all-ages entertainment. It's the perfect little animated comedy to share with your entire family during the holidays. Below you'll find the original French trailer with subtitles, until the new US trailer arrives. Enjoy.

First fun trailer for Patrick Imbert & Benjamin Renner's Big Bad Fox & Other Tales, from YouTube:

Whoever thinks that the countryside is calm and peaceful is mistaken. In it we find especially agitated animals, a Fox that thinks it's a chicken, a Rabbit that acts like a stork, and a Duck who wants to replace Father Christmas. If you want to take a vacation, keep driving past this place… Big Bad Fox & Other Tales is co-directed by filmmakers Patrick Imbert (animation director on April and the Extraordinary World) & Benjamin Renner (co-director of Ernest & Celestine), working with animation studio Folivari based in France. The screenplay is co-written by Benjamin Renner and Jean Regnaud, adapted from Renner's own acclaimed graphic novel. This first premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year, and also played at the Toronto, London, and Leeds Film Festivals. GKids will release the English language version of Big Bad Fox & Other Tales in select US theaters later this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. Who wants to watch?