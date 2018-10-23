Fun TV Trailer for Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' Starring Emily Blunt

"Are you sure this is quite safe?" "Not in the slightest." Last night, Disney aired this new "Special Look" TV trailer preview for Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt as a young Mary Poppins. It's extra fun and features a bit of singing and animation. Set in Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane & Michael Banks, along with their three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins. Through her magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. The cast includes Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, along with Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen. The film also introduces three new Banks' kids which are played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and Joel Dawson. This isn't exactly a full trailer, but it is a nice compliment to the most recent full trailer from last month. Dive right in.

Here's the new 60-second TV trailer for Rob Marshall's Mary Poppins Returns, on Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Disney's Mary Poppins Returns here, and the first full trailer here.

Mary Poppins Returns stars: Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure; Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Colin Firth's character. Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, director of Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods previously. The screenplay is written by David Magee, based on the books written by P.L. Travers. Disney releases Mary Poppins Returns in theaters everywhere starting on December 19th later this year, just in time for the Holidays. Who's excited for it?