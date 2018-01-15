Fun UK Trailer for Feel-Good Wrestling Comedy 'Walk Like A Panther'

"The Panthers… You shall all be warriors once more!" 20th Century Fox UK has unveiled an official trailer for a feel-good, cheesy comedy titled Walk Like A Panther, which opens in UK cinemas in March (but no US release planned yet). The film stars Stephen Graham and Dave Johns (the lead of I, Daniel Blake) as a father-son duo who must team up to help save their local pub when it's threatened. They gather up their old wrestling friends to put on one big show dressed up in their goofy 80's wrestling costumes to make extra money for the pub. The cast includes Stephen Marcus, Julian Sands, Jill Halfpenny, Christopher Fairbank, Robbie Gee, Sue Johnston, plus Stephen Tompkinson, along with Lena Headey and Jason Flemyng. This looks sort of fun, I guess. If this kind of British humor is your thing, then have at it.

Here's the official UK trailer for Dan Cadan's Walk Like A Panther, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Walk Like A Panther revolves around a group of '80s wrestlers who are forced to don the lycra one last time when their beloved local pub is threatened by closure. Led by the father-son duo, Mark (Stephen Graham) and Trevor Bolton (Dave Johns), this unlikely bunch of underdog heroes sets out to save their community, rekindling old friendships and family ties along the way. Walk Like A Panther is written and directed by English filmmaker Dan Cadan, making his feature directorial debut after a short previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or otherwise. Fox UK will release Walk Like A Panther in UK cinemas starting March 9th, 2018 coming up soon. No US release has been set yet. Stay tuned. Anyone interested?