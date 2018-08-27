Gael García Bernal in First Trailer for Alonso Ruiz Palacios' Film 'Museo'

"They're looking for you everywhere." Vitagraph Films has debuted the first official trailer for a peculiar, fascinating indie film titled Museo, from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruiz Palacios (Güeros). Museo, which translates to Museum, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Inspired by true events, and shot on never-before filmed locations in Mexico, it's a "sardonic cautionary tale" the reiterates old adage: you don't know what you have until you lose it. Gael Garcia Bernal and Leonardo Ortizgris star as friends in Mexico City who decide to steal 140 pre-Hispanic pieces from the National Museum of Anthropology, but run into some troubles. Also featuring Alfredo Castro, Lynn Gilmartin, Ilse Salas, and Simon Russell Beale. I saw this at Berlinale and it's fantastic, a great film with a deep meaning to it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alonso Ruiz Palacios' Museo, direct from YouTube:

Well into their 30s, Juan Nuñez (Gael García Bernal) and Benjamín Wilson (Leonardo Ortizgris) still can't seem to finish veterinary school or leave their parents' homes. Instead, they wallow in comfortable limbo in the district of Satelite, Mexico City's version of an American suburb. On one fateful Christmas Eve, however, they decide it's finally time to distinguish themselves by executing the most infamous cultural artifacts heist in all of Mexican history, looting the country's iconic National Anthropology Museum. Museo is directed by Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruiz Palacios, his second feature after making Güeros previously. The screenplay is written by Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruiz Palacios. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Vitagraph Films will release Museo in select US theaters starting September 14th coming up next month. Anyone interested?