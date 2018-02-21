Geoffrey Rush & Armie Hammer in Official US Trailer for 'Final Portrait'

"Your whole life can be swallowed up…" Sony Pictures Classics has debuted a new official US trailer for the film Final Portrait, which was one of my favorites from last year's Berlin Film Festival. Glad it's finally hitting US theaters soon. The film stars Geoffrey Rush as accomplished Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, an eccentric painter and sculptor who lived in Paris for the the last years of his life. The story is all about his friendship with an American journalist named James Lord, played by Armie Hammer, who visited in the 1960s. Giacometti asked Lord to sit down for a portrait, to be finished in only a few days, but it ends up going on and on for months - his final portrait. This also stars Clémence Poésy and Tony Shalhoub. I wrote in my review from last year's Berlinale: "Rush gives such an outstanding performance, it's compelling and thoroughly enjoyable to watch him." I still recommend giving this one a watch when you can, it's good.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Stanley Tucci's Final Portrait, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the original UK trailer for Tucci's Final Portrait here, to see even more footage.

In 1964, while on a short trip to Paris, the American writer and art-lover James Lord (Armie Hammer) is asked by his friend, the world-renowned artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), to sit for a portrait. The process, Giacometti assures Lord, will take only a few days. Flattered and intrigued, Lord agrees. Final Portrait is both written and directed by American actor-director Stanley Tucci, who has previously directed the films Big Night, The Impostors, Joe Gould's Secret, and Blind Date (along with an incredible acting career). This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review) and also played at the Sydney, Edinburgh and New Zealand Film Festivals in 2017. The film originally opened in UK cinemas last fall. Sony Classics will finally release Tucci's Final Portrait in select theaters on March 23rd. Anyone?