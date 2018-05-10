Get a 'Look Inside' in a Featurette for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

"It has this kind of gothic element…" Universal has launched another final "Look Inside" featurette for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which hits theaters next month (yep, we're already getting deep into the summer movie season!). We already posted the epic final trailer as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette from last year with the first trailer, but now we get another final look to keep you excited. This doesn't really have any new footage, only a few interview clips and that's it. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as co-stars, along with "Ian Malcolm" himself, Jeff Goldblum, also starring BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Rafe Spall. I'm honestly really looking forward to seeing this, it looks like a fun time at the movies with killer dinosaurs going wild. Enjoy.

Here's the "Look Inside" featurette for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from YouTube:

Set several years after Jurassic World, this sequel is about a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park. Dino trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Dearing return to figure out how to get the dinosaurs off the island safely. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (follow him on Twitter @FilmBayona), of the films The Orphanage, The Impossible, and A Monster Calls (also known as 7 Minutes After Midnight) previously. The screenplay is written by Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly; based on the characters created by Michael Crichton. Universal will release Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters everywhere starting June 22nd, 2018 in the middle of the summer. We're there on opening night. Who else is excited for this?