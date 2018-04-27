Get Ready for Summer Movies with Amon's 2018 Blockbuster Montage

Today marks the official start of the 2018 summer movie season, with Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War opening in theaters worldwide. To celebrate the occasion, movie lover Amon Warmann has put together his annual preview video titled the "Summer 2018 Blockbuster Montage", or "AMONtage". Featuring footage from 13 big summer blockbusters, this plays the perfect sizzle reel that will hopefully get you excited about what's going to be playing on the big screen over these next few months. While I wish he'd add some footage from some of the smaller films opening this summer, this is still an excellent preview with some very slick, impressive editing that makes this stand out over other mashups. After Avengers, I'm most looking forward to Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World, but the rest of these all do look promising. Enjoy the summer!

