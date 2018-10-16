Gina Rodriguez in Trailer for Catherine Hardwicke's 'Miss Bala' Remake

"You have to believe me - they made me do it!" Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the remake of Miss Bala, about a young beauty contest winner who is forced to work for a crime boss after she witnesses a murder. This Hollywood remake is based on Gerardo Naranjo's original 2011 film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival that year. This new take on Miss Bala stars Gina Rodriguez and it's entirely in English, despite still being set in/around Mexico. The full cast includes Anthony Mackie, Matt Lauria, Aislinn Derbez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Cristina Rodlo, and Ricardo Abarca. I'm a fan of the original film, unfortunately this looks like an exaggerated, action-filled update that focuses way too much on everything Hollywood loves - beautiful women, guns, action, explosions. It looks like a really bad remake. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Catherine Hardwicke's Miss Bala, direct from YouTube:

Plan every move. Play every side. Risk everything. Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, & strength. Miss Bala is directed by American filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, director of the films Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, The Nativity Story, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, and Miss You Already previously. The screenplay is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. A remake of the 2011 Mexican film of the same name directed by Gerardo Naranjo. Sony Pictures will release Hardwicke's Miss Bala in theaters everywhere starting February 1st, 2019 early next year. First impression? Who's into it?