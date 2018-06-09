Gosling as Neil Armstrong in First Full Trailer for Chazelle's 'First Man'

"There are risks, but we have every intention of coming back." Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's highly anticipated next film, titled First Man, a look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong leading up to his voyage on Apollo 11 and first steps on the moon in July of 1969. Ryan Gosling (from Chazelle's La La Land) stars as Armstrong, and the full cast includes Claire Foy as his wife Janet, along with Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Ethan Embry, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas. The film features sequences shot on IMAX cameras, as well as scenes shot on film, mixing different camera styles. Chazelle explains: "we wanted to tell the story about one of the most epic accomplishments in human history, but root it very much in the intimate and the day to day details of what it was actually like."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Damien Chazelle's First Man, direct from Uni's YouTube:

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20th, 1969. First Man is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, and La La Land previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman. Adapted from James R. Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". This film is expected to premiere at a few film festivals in the fall first - stay tuned. Universal will then release Damien Chazelle's First Man in theaters everywhere starting October 12th, 2018 later this year. First impression? Who's excited to see it already?