Grungy Retro Trailer for 'Hotel Artemis' Introduces All the Characters

"One night in the lives of ten unforgettable people…" Global Road has released another new trailer for the action film Hotel Artemis, arriving in theaters next week. This new trailer is a bit different than the other two we've seen - it's a retro trailer with grain, bad fades, and everything, introducing all 10 of the different characters rather than focusing on the plot. Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Jodie Foster plays "The Nurse", a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals known as "Hotel Artemis". The ensemble cast for this "stylish, high-octane action-thriller" includes (as seen in this trailer): Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. I like when studios try something different with trailers, even if it's the cliche "retro" trailer, it's still cool to see them do something that isn't the same as always. Enjoy it.

Here's the new retro trailer (+ character art) for Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Pearce's Hotel Artemis here, or the second red band trailer here.

Jean Thomas, aka The Nurse (Foster), is the manager of the Hotel Artemis, an ultra-exclusive, members-only hospital hidden in a hotel redolent of faded '20s glamour. Tough, sharp and utterly fearless, The Nurse treats an assortment of assassins, gunrunners, thieves and gangsters in an unexpected state-of-the-art emergency room capable of providing a new liver with a 3D printer or injecting a patient with nanobots. One night as a violent riot rages on the streets of Los Angeles, legendary crime boss Orian Franklin arrives needing immediate treatment after a failed attempt on his life. Niagara's sudden arrival creates a violent clash among the criminals in the hospital, with one "patient" having a deadly motive for checking into the hotel. The Nurse makes a decision that could jeopardize the future of the ER and everyone in it. Now the safest place for criminals in the city has become the most dangerous… Hotel Artemis is written and directed by filmmaker Drew Pearce, a screenwriter & producer making his feature directional debut. Global Road will release Hotel Artemis in theaters starting June 8th this summer. Cool?