Guy Pearce & Pierce Brosnan in First Trailer for Thriller 'Spinning Man'

"I'm terrified what else you could convince yourself of…" Lionsgate has debuted the trailer for a murder mystery thriller titled Spinning Man, adapted from a book by George Harrar. This philosophical thriller is about a family man and esteemed professor at a college, who gets entangled in the investigation of a missing woman. His "off-campus dalliances" with many of his students make him the main suspect, though we don't know who really took her. Guy Pearce plays the professor, and Pierce Brosnan plays the detective on the case, intent on pegging him as the murderer. The cast includes Minnie Driver, Odeya Rush, Alexandra Shipp, Clark Gregg, Jamie Kennedy, Sterling Beaumon, and Freya Tingley. Despite this strong cast, I actually think this looks pretty bad, a fairly derivative thriller with nothing interesting or new to offer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Kaijser's Spinning Man, direct from YouTube:

Spinning Man follows Evan Birch (Pearce), a family man and esteemed professor at a distinguished college where his charm and reputation have made his philosophy class very popular. When a female student named Hannah goes missing, Evan's previous off-campus dalliances make his wife (Driver) question his alibi. Police Detective Malloy (Brosnan) has even more reason to be suspicious when crucial evidence makes Evan the prime suspect in Hannah's disappearance. Suddenly, the questions Evan faces aren’t merely academic – they’re a matter of life or death. Spinning Man is directed by Swedish filmmaker Simon Kaijser, of only one film Stockholm East previously, but also of many other Swedish TV shows. The screenplay is written by Matthew Aldrich, adapted from George Harrar's book of the same name. Lionsgate will release Spinning Man in select theaters + on VOD starting April 6th in the spring. Anyone interested?