Haley Lu Richardson & Cole Sprouse in 'Five Feet Apart' Teaser Trailer

"I never understood the importance of touch, until I couldn't have it." CBS Films has debuted the teaser trailer for an extra charming romance titled Five Feet Apart, from filmmaker Justin Baldoni. This story is about a woman with cystic fibrosis, referred to as CF, which is a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and a limited ability to breathe. They're supposed to stay five feet away from other CF patients so they don't get sick. She is stuck in her routine at the hospital which enables her to survive, recording a video blog online to express her feelings. Everything changes when she meets another guy who also has CF, and falls totally in love with him. The very talented Haley Lu Richardson stars, with Cole Sprouse as her beau, plus Claire Forlani, Parminder Nagra, Moises Arias, Gary Weeks, and Kimberly Hebert Gregory. This looks excessively inspiring and a little hammy, but still a good reminder of the power of love.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Justin Baldoni's Five Feet Apart, direct from YouTube:

Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a 17-year-old: she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control -- which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse). There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will's potentially dangerous rebellion against his own medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits? Five Feet Apart is directed by American actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni, making his feature debut after a few short films and documentaries previously, and episodes of the series "My Last Days". The screenplay is written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. CBS Films will release Baldoni's Five Feet Apart in theaters everywhere starting March 22nd, 2019 next year. First impression?