Halle Berry & Daniel Craig in First Official Trailer for L.A. Drama 'Kings'

"Best thing to do in any situation - is do what you want to do." The Orchard has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Kings, the latest feature from acclaimed Turkish filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven (of the film Mustang previously - which you should watch ASAP if you haven't seen it yet). Set in Los Angeles in 1992 right before the infamous L.A. riots erupted, the film is about a family in South Central. Halle Berry stars as the mom, with Daniel Craig, and a full cast including Issac Ryan Brown, Lamar Johnson, Kaalan "KR" Walker, and Rachel Hilson. This film already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and arrives in limited theaters this April. It looks like an engaging, heartfelt drama with some very emotional moments. This seems like a good double feature with Justin Chon's Gook. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Deniz Gamze Ergüven's Kings, direct from YouTube:

Millie (Berry) is a hardworking single mom with a soft spot for strays. When Kings begins, she already has eight children living in her house and will soon bring home another. Her neighbor Obie (Craig) is the local loose cannon, and the only white man in an area largely inhabited by African Americans, Latinos, and Koreans. With racial tensions running dangerously high, Millie and Obie would appear to be unlikely allies. Yet following the acquittal of four of the officers accused of beating Rodney King, these two must navigate the gathering chaos in the city to bring Millie’s kids home safely. Kings is written and directed by Turkish filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven, of the highly acclaimed film Mustang previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Stockholm & Torino Film Festivals. The Orchard will release Kings in select theaters + on VOD starting April 27th this spring. Who's curious?