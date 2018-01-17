Haunted by a Vengeful Vietnamese Ghost in 'The Housemaid' Trailer

"This has happened before… History is repeating itself." IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for a Vietnamese horror thriller titled The Housemaid, from director Derek Nguyen. Not to be confused with the Korean romantic thriller The Housemaid, this The Housemaid is about a ghost who haunts a mansion in Vietnam in the 1950s where a housemaid works. Kate Nhung stars as Linh, and she works at a crumbling rubber plantation run by a French officer. There's some eroticism, and similarities to the other Housemaid (which is a remake anyway) but this looks much scarier. The film's cast includes Jean-Michel Richaud, Rosie Fellner, Kim Xuan, and Svitlana Kovalenko. Aside from being a supernatural horror, this film also "confronts the dark shadows of Vietnam's colonial past." This trailer definitely is freaky, so watch out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Derek Nguyen's The Housemaid, direct from YouTube:

A forbidden passion awakens vengeful spirits within a haunted mansion in this bloodcurdling, erotic tour-de-force. Vietnam, 1953: Linh (Kate Nhung), a poor, orphaned woman, finds employment as a housemaid in a crumbling rubber plantation presided over by the emotionally fragile French officer Sebastien Laurent (Jean-Michel Richaud). Soon, a torrid love affair develops between the two -- a taboo romance that rouses the ghost of Laurent's dead wife, who won't rest until blood flows. Submerged in moody Gothic atmosphere, this stylish supernatural saga confronts the dark shadows of Vietnam's colonial past while delivering heart-stopping scares. The Housemaid is written & directed by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Derek Nguyen, making his feature directorial debut in addition to working as an associate producer. This first premiered at the Macau Film Festival and opened in Vietnam in 2016, and is just arriving in theaters here this year. IFC Films will release The Housemaid in select theaters + on VOD starting February 23rd.