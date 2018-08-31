Head Back to Hogwarts in New 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' Featurette

"I have some questions for you, Dumbledore…" Warner Bros has debuted a behind-the-scenes featurette for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, taking us "Back to Hogwarts" to remind us how this series is connected to Harry Potter. The latest extended trailer premiered at Comic-Con and actually had some exciting footage in it. This sequel is once again directed by David Yates, the next chapter in the newest J.K. Rowling spin-off series. Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander, and the movie's cast includes Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Carmen Ejogo, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Jessica Williams, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner, plus Jude Law as a young Dumbledore. There's not much to this featurette, but it's at least something new to enjoy as we wait for another final trailer before this movie hits theaters in November. Take a look below.

Hogwarts featurette for David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald here, or the second, full-length trailer here.

The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was been captured by MACUSA, with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, of the first Fantastic Beasts, plus Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows. Warner Bros will release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in theaters everywhere starting on November 16th later this fall. Who's watching?