Heartfelt Trailer for Musician Biopic 'Blaze' Directed by Ethan Hawke

"You really should know who Blaze was…" IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie musician biopic titled Blaze, telling the story of folk musicians Blaze Foley. The film is directed by Ethan Hawke (this is not his directorial debut, he has made a few films and a doc previously) and it first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in competition. Ben Dickey stars as Blaze Foley, a musician originally from Arkansas, who is described as "the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson." The full cast includes Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, Laura Costine, and Charlie Sexton. The film won a Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting at Sundance for Dickey's performance, which looks quite impressive. This is definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ethan Hawke's Blaze, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Blaze is inspired by the life of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. The film weaves together three different periods of time, braiding re-imagined versions of Blaze’s past, present and future. The different strands explore his love affair with Sybil Rosen; his last, dark night on earth; and the impact of his songs and his death had on his fans, friends, and foes. The braided storyline terminates in a bittersweet ending that acknowledges Blaze's profound highs and lows, as well as the impressions he made on the people who shared his journey. Blaze is directed by American actor-filmmaker Ethan Hawke, director of the films Chelsea Walls and The Hottest State, and the doc Seymour: An Introduction, previously. The screenplay is written by Ethan Hawke and Sybil Rosen. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Hawke's Blaze in select theaters starting August 17th this summer. Thoughts?