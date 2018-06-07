Hemsworth & Bridges in First Trailer for 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

"Would you mind opening up the door?" 20th Century Fox has debuted the stylish, first official trailer for Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale, a funky new thriller from the director of The Cabin in the Woods. The film tells the story of seven strangers who meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale. Over the course of one fateful night, secrets are unearthed, and everyone will have a last shot at redemption before everything goes to hell. The delicious ensemble cast of El Royale includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman, and Chris Hemsworth. We've been hearing about this movie for a while, glad to finally get a first look at it. This looks crazy! There's so much going on in here, I don't even know what the heck is happening, but I am so very intrigued. Enjoy.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale, from Fox's YouTube:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Bad Times at the El Royale is both written and directed by American filmmaker Drew Goddard, director of the film The Cabin in the Woods previously; writer of the films Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, and The Martian previously. He has also produced a few TV series including "Lost", "Daredevil", "The Defenders", and "The Good Place". 20th Century Fox will release Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale in theaters everywhere starting October 5th in the fall. First impression? Who's in?