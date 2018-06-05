Impressive Full Trailer for 'Mortal Engines' Produced by Peter Jackson

"I've been looking for you for a long time." Universal has debuted the full-length official trailer for the sci-fi adaptation Mortal Engines, based on a popular book series. This adaptation has been in the works for years, in development by Peter Jackson and the LOTR/Hobbit team. Jackson is not directing, instead he's letting a VFX supervisor from Weta make his directorial debut. The fantastically eccentric ensemble cast includes Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang. While they're still not done yet, this does have some amazing VFX from Weta. The plot in this, which reminds me a bit of Dune at first glance, is about huge cities that move around and battle against each other. I have to say - I'm very impressed, this looks awesome, with a huge scope and scale that seems like it might be exciting to get into this world. You might want to check this out.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Christian Rivers' Mortal Engines, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Mortal Engines here, to see the original reveal for this movie.

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future. Mortal Engines is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Christian Rivers, a former VFX supervisor and storyboard artist from Weta now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson (of The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) adapted from Philip Reeve's book series of the same name. Universal will release Mortal Engines in theaters everywhere starting on December 14th later this year. Your thoughts?