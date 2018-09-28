India Eisley in First Trailer for Mirror Image Horror Film 'Look Away'

"Why are you doing this!?" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for a horror thriller film titled Look Away, the latest feature from director Assaf Bernstein (of The Debt). The twisty, not-so-clever concept involves a disconnected, insecure high school teen who switches places with her "supportive, but evil, twin that she discovers in the mirror's reflection." Who then acts out on other impulses and feelings. Look Away stars India Eisley as Maria and "Airam" (which is, obviously, just Maria spelled backwards), as well as Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino, Harrison Gilbertson, Penelope Mitchell, Adam Hurtig, and Kristen Harris. Looks like it will all play out exactly as expected, of course she's going to learn her lesson.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Assaf Bernstein's Look Away, direct from YouTube:

A lonely 18-year-old high schooler named Maria (India Eisley) opens up to her reflection because of the lack of support she has from family and her peers. She switches place with her supportive, but evil, twin that she discovers in the mirror's reflection, but the newfound freedom unleashes other suppressed feelings. Look Away, also known as Behind the Glass while in production, is both written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Assaf Bernstein, director of only the film The Debt previously, as well as additional TV work. This film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else. Vertical Entertainment will release Bernstein's Look Away in select theaters + on VOD starting October 12th coming up. Anyone interested?