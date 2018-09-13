International Trailer for Nadine Labaki's Award-Winning 'Capernaum'

This is a story you've never seen before. An international trailer has debuted for the film Capernaum, also known as Capharnaüm, from Lebanon. Directed by actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, the film premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival (and won the Jury Prize there), and has also played at the New Horizons, Melbourne, Sarajevo, and Toronto Film Festivals, with a stop at the London Film Festival next. Capernaum takes place on the streets of Beirut, following a 12-year-old boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. We follow him as he escapes and runs around, trying to survive by begging and stealing, showing us a disheartening, depressing side of the world we all tend to ignore. This was one of the best films I saw at Cannes this year, and I've been raving about it ever since the premiere. It's an important film to see.

Here's the first international trailer (+ festival poster) for Nadine Labaki's Capernaum, from YouTube:

The film's story revolves around Zain (Zain Al Rafeea), a 12-year-old Lebanese boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. Born into urban squalor and a hard life on the streets of Beirut, Zain is already serving a five-year sentence, for stabbing the man who bought his 11-year-old sister's hand in marriage, and his case against his parents reveals grim details about a home life that's more dangerous than originally thought. Capernaum, also titled Capharnaüm, is directed by acclaimed Lebanese actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, director of the films Caramel and Where Do We Go Now? previously. The screenplay is written by Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, and Michelle Kesrouani. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Jury Prize. Sony Pictures Classics will release Labaki's Capernaum in select theaters starting December 14th later this fall. First impression? Who's interested?