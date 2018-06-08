Jamie Lee Curtis is Back in First Trailer for DGG's 'Halloween' Movie

"He's waited for this night. He's waited for me." Universal has released the first trailer for the new take on the Halloween horror franchise, titled simply Halloween (again). This highly anticipated sequel brings back Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film by John Carpenter as high school student Laurie Strode. At the helm of this new Halloween is filmmaker David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Your Highness, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Stronger), who co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride. The cast of this new one also includes Judy Greer, Virginia Gardner, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Miles Robbins, Jefferson Hall, Haluk Bilginer, Andi Matichak, with Nick Castle (who also starred in the original 1978 film) as Michael Myers. We don't know much about the plot, except that it directly ties to the first film and is about Myers returning to home again. It's a scary first look at this return of the horror icon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Gordon Green's Halloween, direct from Uni's YouTube:

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. This new Halloween movie is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, as well as Stronger previously. The screenplay is written by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, with Jeff Fradley; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. This is produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse. Universal will release DGG's Halloween movie in theaters everywhere starting October 19th this fall. First impression? Your thoughts?