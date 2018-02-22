Jared Leto in First Trailer for Yakuza Film 'The Outsider' from Netflix

"I understand… In life, sometimes we fight the current." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an action crime drama titled The Outsider, which will be available on Netflix starting next week - not much of a wait. They're getting better at dropping new films out of nowhere. The Outsider is the latest feature made by Danish director Martin Zandvliet, who last made the Oscar-nominated (from 2016) film Land of Mine. Jared Leto stars in this as an imprisoned American soldier in post-WWII Japan. After being released, he ends up working for the Yakuza to earn their respect and repay his debt. The full cast includes Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shiina, Shioli Kutsuna, Emile Hirsch, Raymond Nicholson, Rory Cochrane, Nao Omori, and Min Tanaka. Okay, this actually looks pretty damn cool. Definitely worth looking into below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Zandvliet's The Outsider, direct from YouTube:

Set in post-WWII Japan, an imprisoned American soldier (Leto) is released with the help of his Yakuza cellmate. Now free, he sets out to earn their respect and repay his debt while navigating the dangerous criminal underworld. The Outsider is directed by on-the-rise, award-winning Danish filmmaker Martin Zandvliet, of the films A Funny Man, Applause, and Land of Mine previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Baldwin, based on an idea by John Linson. Produced by Art Linson, Kenneth Kao, and John Linson. This has not premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Netflix will release Zandvliet's The Outsider streaming exclusively starting on February 28th later this month. Who's interested? How does that look?