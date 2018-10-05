Jason Momoa Shines in an Extended Preview for WB's 'Aquaman' Movie

"In this trident resides the power of Atlantis…" Are you ready for this? Don't be so harsh on it. Warner Bros has debuted an extended 5-minute preview for James Wan's Aquaman movie, following the full trailer from Comic-Con this summer. This preview dives deep into all kinds of footage, and it looks like it's getting better as they get closer to release. The character of Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, first appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, and this solo feature takes place after the events of that movie. Jason Momoa stars as DC's Aquaman, with Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, Graham McTavish, Temuera Morrison, Michael Beach, Ludi Lin, and featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Even though there's tons of CGI all over this, it still looks cool. The final epic action sequence in this preview is honestly quite awesome. Fire it up below.

Here's the full extended preview (+ new poster) for James Wan's Aquaman, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first Comic-Con trailer for James Wan's Aquaman here, to see even more footage.

Following the events of the Justice League movie, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface. Aquaman is directed by Australian filmmaker James Wan, director of the films Saw, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, The Conjuring, Insidious: Chapter 2, Furious 7, and The Conjuring 2 most recently. The screenplay is written by Will Beall, from a story by James Wan, Geoff Johns, and Will Beall. Based on the DC Comics character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Warner Bros will release James Wan's Aquaman in theaters everywhere starting on December 21st during the holidays later this year.