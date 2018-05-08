Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz in Official US Trailer for 'Loving Pablo'

"I've seen things Pablo, when I was with you…" Universal has debuted an official US trailer for the film Loving Pablo, a romantic thriller (entirely in English) about the Colombian journalist who struck up a romantic relationship with notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. The film premiered at last year's Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, and is just hitting US theaters and VOD this summer, if you're curious to check it out. This stars real-life couple Javier Bardem as Pablo Escobar, along with Penélope Cruz as journalist Virginia Vallejo. The film's cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Julieth Restrepo, and David Valencia. If you're intrigued by Pablo, this isn't the only recent Escobar film - The Infiltrator, Paradise Lost - but this does offer a bit of an interesting angle about their relationship. Might be worth a watch? Check it out below.

Here's the new official US trailer for Fernando León de Aranoa's Loving Pablo, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first international trailer for Loving Pablo here, to see even more footage.

Loving Pablo tells the rise and fall of one of the greatest narcotics traffickers in history, Pablo Escobar, and his passionate and stormy love affair with the most famous Colombian journalist of the time, Virginia Vallejo, during his reign of terror that destroyed a whole country. Loving Pablo is directed by Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa, of the films Familia, Barrio, Mondays in the Sun, Princesses, Amador, and A Perfect Day previously. The screenplay is also written by Fernando León de Aranoa, adapted directly from Virginia Vallejo's novel. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at TIFF. Universal will release Loving Pablo in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 15th. Interested?