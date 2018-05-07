Jean Reno in New Trailer for 'Brothers of the Wind' Film About an Eagle

"Once upon a time, up on the wind, there was a bird…" Epic Pictures Group has released a new US trailer for a film titled Brothers of the Wind, an Austrian production in English about a boy who finds an eagle that has fallen out of its nest and raises it himself. This actually opened in Europe way back in 2015, and has already been available there for a few years. But they're just now planning a US release sometime in 2018, since it has never been released in the US. Brothers of the Wind stars Manuel Camacho as the boy, Lukas, with a cast including Jean Reno, Tobias Moretti, and Eva Kuen. This looks pretty much like it sounds, an inspiring family/kids movie about a boy who raises an eagle. To be honest, the footage looks good, I just wish I could go back and watch this as a kid (then I'd beg my parents to get me an eagle, of course). Enjoy.

Here's the new US trailer for Gerardo Olivares & Otmar Penker's Brothers of the Wind, from YouTube:

And here's the original trailer for Olivares & Penker's Brothers of the Wind from years ago, on YouTube:

In a world where it takes courage to fly, a young boy nurtures a baby eagle into adulthood. Searching for their place in the world, they bond over their desire to be free. A young boy tries to save the life of an eagle that has been thrown out of its nest. Brothers of the Wind, or originally Wie Brüder im Wind (which translates to Like Brothers in the Wind), is directed by filmmakers Gerardo Olivares (La gran final, 14 kilómetros, Among Wolves, Il faro delle orche) and Otmar Penker. The screenplay is written by Joanne Reay, based on an original idea by Otmar Penker & Gerald Salmina. This first opened in theaters in Europe back in 2015 & 2016, and played at a film festival in the US in early 2017, but is just now playing in theaters. Epic Pictures Group is finally releasing Olivares & Penker's Brothers of the Wind in select theaters starting this year, sometime in 2018, though there's still no exact date set yet. Anyone still interested in seeing this?