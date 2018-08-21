Jeffrey Wright in Intense Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier's 'Hold the Dark'

"It's not the first time people have died out there…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a dark thriller titled Hold the Dark, the latest film from acclaimed director Jeremy Saulnier (of the indie films Murder Party, Blue Ruin, and Green Room previously). After the deaths of three children suspected to be by wolves, writer Russell Core is hired by the parents of a missing six-year-old boy to track down and locate their son in the Alaskan wilderness. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls. When Medora's husband returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child's death ignites a violent chain of events. Starring Jeffrey Wright as Core, with Riley Keough, Alexander Skarsgård, James Badge Dale, Jonathan Whitesell, Macon Blair, and James Bloor. This is looking damn good, add it to your queue right away.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Saulnier's Hold the Dark, from Netflix's YouTube:

Retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright) journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone (Riley Keough), a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls. But when Medora's husband Vernon (Alexander Skarsgård) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child's death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium (James Badge Dale), races to try and stop Vernon's vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness. Hold the Dark is directed by American filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier, of the films Murder Party, Blue Ruin, and Green Room previously. The screenplay is written by Macon Blair; based on the book of the same name written by William Giraldi. Netflix will debut Saulnier's Hold the Dark streaming exclusively starting on September 28th coming up.