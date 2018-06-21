Jeremy Irons Plays a Drunk Actor in First Trailer for 'An Actor Prepares'

"The only thing you have to do is make sure he gets there - clean, sober, and alive." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled An Actor Prepares, the latest from filmmaker Steve Clark (The Last International Playboy, Night Has Settled). It Jeremy Irons as an aging, drunk, famous actor named Atticus Smith who has a heartattack just before his daughter's wedding. His estranged son is required to drive him cross country so he can make the wedding, even though he wants nothing to do with him. Jack Huston co-stars as his son, and the cast includes Ben Schwartz, Mamie Gummer, Matthew Modine, Frankie Faison, Whitney Goin, Will Patton, and Megalyn Echikunwoke. There have been a few of these big actor doesn't know how to deal with old age films recently, alas this doesn't look any good.

Here's the first official trailer for Steve Clark's An Actor Prepares, direct from YouTube:

After suffering a heart attack, a famous, hard-drinking actor, Atticus Smith (Jeremy Irons) is forced to drive across country to make it in time for his daughter's (Mamie Gummer) wedding. Atticus’ only hope of making the wedding lies with his estranged son, Adam (Jack Huston), who wants nothing to do with him. As the two set out on their travel adventure, they become closer and realize they are more alike than they thought. An Actor Prepares is directed by indie filmmaker Steve Clark, director of the films The Last International Playboy and Night Has Settled previously. The screenplay is co-written by Steve Clark and Thomas Moffett. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Gravitas Ventures will release Clark's An Actor Prepares in select theaters + on VOD starting August 31st. Anyone want to see this film?