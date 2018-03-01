MOVIE TRAILERS

Jessie Buckley in Official UK Trailer for Psychological Mystery 'Beast'

by
March 1, 2018
"Maybe I've been to soft on you." Film4 has unveiled an official trailer for the psychological mystery-thriller film titled Beast, which has been playing at major film festivals including Toronto, London, and Sundance this year. The title Beast is a reference to a true-life notorious criminal case known as "the Beast of Jersey", which is why the title of the French poster below is Jersey Affair. Jessie Buckley plays a troubled woman living in an isolated community, who finds herself pulled between the control of her oppressive family and the allure of a secretive outsider suspected of a series of brutal murders. Johnny Flynn stars as the creepy guy, and Geraldine James as her mother, with a full cast including Charley Palmer Rothwell, Hattie Gotobed, Shannon Tarbet, Trystan Gravelle, Emily Taaffe, Olwen Fouere, and Tim Woodward. Based on the buzz, this is definitely a film you should see without knowing anything about it before going in.

Beast is a love story trapped within a horror film -- a dark fairytale about an emotionally isolated woman (Jessie Buckley) who comes under the spotlight of an island community when she falls in love with a man (Johnny Flynn) who is suspected of a series of brutal murders. Beast is both written and directed by English filmmaker Michael Pearce, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, then played at the London, Stockholm, Torino, and Rotterdam Film Festivals, as well as this year's Sundance Film Festival in January. Pearce's Beast will open in the UK first in April, then play in select US theaters starting May 11th this summer. What do you think?

