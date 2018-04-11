MOVIE TRAILERS

Jim Carrey & Marton Csokas in First Trailer for Thriller 'Dark Crimes'

by
April 11, 2018
Source: YouTube

Dark Crimes Trailer

"We have a suspect - a crime writer…" "I think the book is your confession." Saban Films has released an official trailer for a dark crime thriller titled, of course, Dark Crimes. The title is a variation of the title for the original article this is based on in the New Yorker, called "True Crime", subtitle "A postmodern murder mystery." Dark Crimes stars Jim Carrey as a detective who gets involved in a case where a Polish author killed someone in real life the same way as in one of the fictional crime novels he wrote. Marton Csokas plays the author, and the cast includes Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kati Outinen, Vlad Ivanov, Agata Kulesza, Robert Wieckiewicz, and Piotr Glowacki. This loos quite dark and mysterious, but also quite good, I'm intrigued. Especially by Carrey's fierce, bearded performance in this. I really want to check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandros Avranas' Dark Crimes, direct from YouTube:

Dark Crimes Poster

Jim Carrey stars as a police officer who reopens a notorious cold case and makes a shocking discovery in this thriller based on the true story of Polish author Krystian Bala, who was convicted of committing a real-life murder based on a similar crime detailed in one of his fictional novels. Based on David Grann's 2008 article "True Crimes" in the New Yorker. Dark Crimes is directed by Greek filmmaker Alexandros Avranas, of the films Without, Miss Violence, and Love Me Not released last year. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Brock. The film first premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival back in 2016, but has been waiting for a release. Saban Films will open Dark Crimes in select theaters starting May 11th, 2018 this summer.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK