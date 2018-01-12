Joaquin Phoenix in Newest UK Trailer for 'You Were Never Really Here'

"Do you have kids, Joe?" Studiocanal has debuted a new official UK trailer for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, her powerful new film starring Joaquin Phoenix that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. We posted the official US trailer back in December, but if you still aren't sold on it, then check this one out + the new UK poster below. Phoenix stars as Joe, a "brutal and tormented enforcer" who is assigned the job of finding and bringing home a missing girl that has been scooped up by a sex trade ring. Also starring Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Judith Roberts, Alex Manette, and Alessandro Nivola. This film made my Top 10 of 2017 and I've been raving about it ever since seeing it in Cannes last year (read my review). This film will finally hit theaters this spring for those who've been patiently to see it.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ poster) for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, on YouTube:

You can still see the official US trailer for You Were Never Really Here here, or read my Cannes review.

A missing teenage girl (Ekaterina Samsonov). A brutal and tormented enforcer (Joaquin Phoenix) on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening. You Were Never Really Here is written and directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, of the films Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and We Need To Talk About Kevin previously. Adapted from Jonathan Ames novel of the same name. This first premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards (read our review). Amazon Studios will release You Were Never Really Here in select US theaters starting April 6th, 2018 this spring. Planning to see it?