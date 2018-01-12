MOVIE TRAILERS

Joaquin Phoenix in Newest UK Trailer for 'You Were Never Really Here'

January 12, 2018
"Do you have kids, Joe?" Studiocanal has debuted a new official UK trailer for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, her powerful new film starring Joaquin Phoenix that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. We posted the official US trailer back in December, but if you still aren't sold on it, then check this one out + the new UK poster below. Phoenix stars as Joe, a "brutal and tormented enforcer" who is assigned the job of finding and bringing home a missing girl that has been scooped up by a sex trade ring. Also starring Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Judith Roberts, Alex Manette, and Alessandro Nivola. This film made my Top 10 of 2017 and I've been raving about it ever since seeing it in Cannes last year (read my review). This film will finally hit theaters this spring for those who've been patiently to see it.

You can still see the official US trailer for You Were Never Really Here here, or read my Cannes review.

A missing teenage girl (Ekaterina Samsonov). A brutal and tormented enforcer (Joaquin Phoenix) on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening. You Were Never Really Here is written and directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, of the films Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and We Need To Talk About Kevin previously. Adapted from Jonathan Ames novel of the same name. This first premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards (read our review). Amazon Studios will release You Were Never Really Here in select US theaters starting April 6th, 2018 this spring. Planning to see it?

  • shiboleth
    Looks good. From J. Phoenix performance to the atmosphere in it ...
  • Bo
    This director's work We Need To Talk About Kevin was a very interesting film that ultimately didn't work. Or maybe it did as as it was executed in such a unique way. Either way, Ms. Ramsay has got things on her mind and seems to present them in her own definitive style. This looks very good and Phoenix seems to be at the top of his game. This whole sex trade/sex slave kidnapping thing is one of the horrors of our human existence so this could be rough going. Rachel Weisz's The Whistleblower dealt with the same subject and it was really rough going right up to and including how it ended. Heavy stuff. I can't wait for this one and might even venture out to a theatre to see it. We'll see about that when the time comes. Thanks for continuing to give us a head's up on this one, Alex.

