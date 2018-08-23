Joey King & June Squibb in First Trailer for Teen Drama 'Summer '03'

"I don't believe in love at first sight… But I *do* believe in seeing someone, and knowing instantly they're going to matter to you." Blue Fox Ent. has debuted the first official trailer for an indie teen dramedy titled Summer '03, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Summer '03 features the legendary June Squibb as a grandmother who decides to reveal some secrets to her granddaughter while on her deathbed, putting the family into a personal crisis. The story focuses on Jamie, played by Joey King (from Independence Day: Resurgence, The Kissing Booth, Slender Man), who is navigating her own young romance in the midst of all this. The cast also includes Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, Paul Scheer, Jack Kilmer, and Kelly Lamor Wilson. This looks rebellious and amusing, another good coming-of-age story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Becca Gleason's Summer '03, direct from YouTube:

A 16-year-old girl named Jamie (Joey King) and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her budding love life in the midst of her family's personal crisis. Summer '03 is both written and directed by American filmmaker Becca Gleason, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously; she also worked as a screenwriter for the TV series "The Commute". This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Cleveland and Atlanta Film Festivals. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Gleason's Summer '03 in select theaters + on VOD starting September 28th coming up. Anyone?